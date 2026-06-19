The Tribe Has Spoken... Survivor Is Becoming an Animated Movie

After more than 25 years of blindsides, alliances, immunity idols and dramatic torch snuffings, Survivor is heading to the big screen.

But not quite the way fans might expect.

Paramount Animation is developing an animated feature film based on the iconic reality competition series, and instead of casting humans, the movie will take place entirely in the animal kingdom.

According to the film's official description, the story will unfold on a remote, mystical island where animals from around the world compete for the chance to become the one and only Survivor.

Longtime host and executive producer Jeff Probst is attached to the project as an executive producer.

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Beyond that, details remain scarce. No director, writer, voice cast or release date has been announced.

The concept may sound unusual, but if you've ever watched squirrels fight over a bird feeder or seagulls battle over a french fry, you already know animals are more than capable of forming alliances and betraying one another.

The original Survivor debuted in 2000 and quickly became a television phenomenon. More than two decades later, the series remains one of the most successful reality franchises ever created and is still producing new seasons in Fiji.

Now it appears the famous phrase "The tribe has spoken" is about to be heard by a whole new generation of fans.

The only question is whether the immunity idols will be hidden in a tree stump or buried under a giant pile of acorns.

FUN FACTS:

🏝️ Survivor first premiered on May 31, 2000.

🏝️ Jeff Probst has hosted every season of the show.

🏝️ The series is currently filmed in Fiji.

🏝️ The phrase "The tribe has spoken" has become one of the most recognizable catchphrases in television history.

🏝️ More than 50 seasons of Survivor have aired, making it one of the longest-running reality competitions ever produced.