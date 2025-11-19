Swifties Beat AC/DC in a Seismic Showdown in Melbourne 🌏🎸
Turns out Melbourne just proved what Swifties have been saying for years: Taylor doesn’t just shake it off — she shakes the actual ground.
A new report out of Australia revealed that while AC/DC definitely rocked the city during their Wednesday night show, Taylor Swift rocked it harder. Literally.
🌋 AC/DC Made the Ground Move… But Taylor Made It Quake
Scientists measured vibrations during AC/DC’s concert at Melbourne’s iconic venue and picked up solid seismic activity in the 2–5 hertz range — the level you’d expect when tens of thousands of fans jump, stomp, and scream in unison.
Add in massive subwoofers firing bass straight into the ground, and you’ve basically got a rock-infused rumble.
But the Seismology Research Center says that as great as AC/DC’s readings were, Swift’s three-night run produced even stronger seismic signals — the biggest the venue recorded.
🎤 But Here’s the Twist:
It has NOTHING to do with how loud the concerts were.
Seismographs don’t measure sound — they measure physical movement through the earth.
Translation:
Swifties were jumping harder than AC/DC fans.
(We’re not saying the friendship bracelets gave them superpowers, but we’re also not not saying that.)
RELATED: WATCH: Taylor Swift’s New Disney+ Docuseries Trailer
Why Taylor’s Shows Hit Different
At an Eras Tour stop, the crowd doesn’t just dance — they full-body commit.
From synchronized jumps to the “you belong with me-ee-ee” scream-fest, it’s basically a choreographed athletic event with glitter.
And scientists say that’s exactly why the ground shook more during Swift’s shows.
Mother was mothering.
Swifties were seismic.
Science has confirmed it.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.