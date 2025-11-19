Swifties Beat AC/DC in a Seismic Showdown in Melbourne 🌏🎸🫨

Turns out Melbourne just proved what Swifties have been saying for years: Taylor doesn’t just shake it off — she shakes the actual ground.

A new report out of Australia revealed that while AC/DC definitely rocked the city during their Wednesday night show, Taylor Swift rocked it harder. Literally.

🌋 AC/DC Made the Ground Move… But Taylor Made It Quake

Scientists measured vibrations during AC/DC’s concert at Melbourne’s iconic venue and picked up solid seismic activity in the 2–5 hertz range — the level you’d expect when tens of thousands of fans jump, stomp, and scream in unison.

Add in massive subwoofers firing bass straight into the ground, and you’ve basically got a rock-infused rumble.

But the Seismology Research Center says that as great as AC/DC’s readings were, Swift’s three-night run produced even stronger seismic signals — the biggest the venue recorded.

🎤 But Here’s the Twist:

It has NOTHING to do with how loud the concerts were.

Seismographs don’t measure sound — they measure physical movement through the earth.

Translation:

Swifties were jumping harder than AC/DC fans.

(We’re not saying the friendship bracelets gave them superpowers, but we’re also not not saying that.)

🫨 Why Taylor’s Shows Hit Different

At an Eras Tour stop, the crowd doesn’t just dance — they full-body commit.

From synchronized jumps to the “you belong with me-ee-ee” scream-fest, it’s basically a choreographed athletic event with glitter.

And scientists say that’s exactly why the ground shook more during Swift’s shows.

Mother was mothering.

Swifties were seismic.

Science has confirmed it.