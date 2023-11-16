Swifties Crashed Her Online Store Yesterday Trying to Buy Up New Holiday Ornaments Just Released!
Merry Swiftmas!
Swifties crashed the Taylor Swift Store trying to get their hands on any of the 60 ornaments made available yesterday afternoon! FYI, If you buy all 60+ ornaments from the 10 eras (priced $15-$25 each), it would cost $1,240.
It’s Swiftmas time! (a phrase trademarked by Swift) and about 9% of the United States wants something to do with Taylor this Christmas…. But it’s not just American’s buying up the merch at the Taylor Swift store…
At last check, some ornaments were still available, so that you too can have a very merry Swiftmas!
Here are the total ornaments per era:
- Debut: 2 ornaments, $35 total
- Fearless: 3 ornaments, $60 total
- Speak Now: 6 ornaments, $125 total
- Red: 9 ornaments, $205 total
- 1989: 4 ornaments, $75 total
- Reputation: 4 ornaments, $90 total
- Lover: 7 ornaments, $150 total
- Folklore: 7 ornaments, $140 total
- Evermore: 8 ornaments, $190 total
- Midnights: 9 ornaments, $135 total
- And a separate section called “Christmas Tree Farm” which has 2 ornaments for $35 total