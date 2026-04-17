Switzerland Just Said “Nope” to Boiling Lobsters Alive 🦞🚫

If you’ve ever tossed a lobster into a pot of boiling water and immediately looked away like, “this feels… personal,” Switzerland is officially on your side.

The country has stepped in with a law that bans cooking lobsters while they’re still conscious. Translation: no more straight-from-tank-to-hot-tub situations.

Wait… Lobsters Feel Pain?!

That’s the big question that sparked all of this.

Some studies suggest lobsters might actually feel pain, not just react instinctively. And Switzerland decided, “Yeah… maybe let’s not take chances on that.”

So as of 2018, chefs in Switzerland have to stun lobsters before cooking them or kill them instantly. Basically, it’s lights out before the pot.

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Lobsters Are Getting the VIP Treatment Now

It doesn’t stop at cooking either.

Under the new rules, lobsters can’t be transported on ice anymore (which has been standard practice forever). Instead, they have to be kept in conditions closer to their natural environment.

Italy’s Already Halfway There

Switzerland isn’t alone in its lobster glow-up.

Italy had already introduced a rule banning restaurants from storing lobsters on ice. So clearly, Europe is entering its “be nicer to seafood” era.

Will Anyone Else Follow?

That’s the million-dollar (or lobster-roll-priced) question.

For now, Switzerland is leading the charge, and the rest of the world is kind of side-eyeing their boiling pots like… “Are we the problem?”

Either way, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. Because nothing makes you rethink dinner faster than realizing your meal might’ve had a worse day than you did.