Earlier this month, we heard about snake yoga becoming a thing. And apparently, that still wasn’t wild enough.

Now, meet the latest trend: Sword Yoga.

Yes — it’s exactly what it sounds like. This workout blends yoga, tai chi, and kung fu-style movements… all while holding an actual sword. Just casually finding your zen while also looking like you could star in an action movie.

Fans of the trend say it’s more than just a workout. One participant described it as “a tool of self-expression and freedom,” adding that holding the sword makes her feel powerful, feminine, and strong.

Move Over Snake Yoga… Now There’s Sword Yoga Earlier this month, we heard about snake yoga becoming a thing. And apparently, that still wasn’t wild enough. Now, meet the latest trend: Sword Yoga. Yes — it’s exactly what it sounds like. This workout blends yoga, tai chi, and kung fu-style movements… all while holding an actual sword. Just casually finding your zen while also looking like you could star in an action movie. Fans of the trend say it’s more than just a workout. One participant described it as “a tool of self-expression and freedom,” adding that holding the sword makes her feel powerful, feminine, and strong. And it’s not just for show — these classes can burn up to 500 calories while helping build strength, balance, and confidence. That said… it also looks a little intimidating. Because nothing says “inner peace” quite like trying to relax while gripping a blade. Namaste… but make it slightly terrifying.

And it’s not just for show — these classes can burn up to 500 calories while helping build strength, balance, and confidence.

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That said… it also looks a little intimidating. Because nothing says “inner peace” quite like trying to relax while gripping a blade.

Namaste… but make it slightly terrifying.