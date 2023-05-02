Sylvester Stallone Is Doing Another “Cliffhanger” Movie.

1993 Cliffhanger is set to get a follow-up 30 years later, with original star Sylvester Stallone confirmed to be returning for the project, reprising his role of search-and-rescue mountain climber Gabe Walker.

Stallone returns as a supporting character to complement a new figure’s journey. Stay tuned for details on the new Cliffhanger.

The original film sees Stallone’s Walker getting caught up in the scheme of international thieves, as he and his peers are taken hostage in the deadly plan. The movie then sees Walker going to death-defying lengths to escape the situation while also thwarting the criminals. John Lithgow and Michael Rooker also star in the original.