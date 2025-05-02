Would You Rock a T. Rex Purse? Lab-Grown Dino Leather Is the Next Wild Thing in Fashion

Yes, you read that right. A team of researchers and bioengineers say they’re working on creating lab-grown leather using DNA from none other than the Tyrannosaurus rex.

The goal? A cruelty-free, sustainable luxury handbag made from the genetic blueprint of a dinosaur that went extinct 66 million years ago. Welcome to 2025, where dinosaurs are officially Jurass-chic.

This would be the first-ever leather crafted from an extinct species — assuming it actually works.

The plan is to use fossilized T. rex collagen to recreate leather that’s structurally identical to the real deal. Think: the look and feel of your classic leather purse, but made with ancient science vibes and no animals harmed in the process.

Still, not everyone is convinced it’s possible. And even if it is… do we need this? It’s giving "science fair meets fashion week" and we’re honestly intrigued but also slightly terrified.

So the big question: Would you carry a T. rex bag, or is this one extinction that should’ve stayed extinct?