Table Manners 101: How Not To Embarrass Yourself at Dinner

Sure, we’re not all dining at Buckingham Palace, but knowing your way around a table can save you from awkward glances at your next dinner party. Whether you’re meeting the in-laws, schmoozing with the boss, or just trying to impress at brunch, good table manners never go out of style.

1. Don’t Talk with Your Mouth Full (Please!)

Yes, the food is amazing, and the story is hilarious ... but spare your tablemates the live-action food demo. Chew, swallow, then chat away.

Fun fact: 81% of people try not to talk with their mouth full. Be part of the polite majority!

2. Ask, Don’t Reach

If you can’t easily grab it, don’t turn dinner into a game of Twister. Ask politely for the dish to be passed your way. Bonus points for passing salt and pepper together – they’re a pair, like peanut butter and jelly.

Turns out, 73% of people avoid reaching and just ask ... it’s smoother and keeps the mashed potatoes where they belong.

3. Wait Until Everyone Is Served Before You Dig In

You might be hangry, but patience is part of the charm. It shows respect to the host and your fellow diners. If someone insists you start, a polite “I’ll wait, thank you” keeps you classy.

About 69% of us remember this golden rule.

4. Excuse Yourself If You Need to Leave the Table

Need a quick break? Maybe to freshen up or answer nature’s call? Do it with grace: a simple, “Excuse me,” works wonders.

Good news: 67% of people actually remember to excuse themselves politely.

5. Taste Before You Season

Hold up on the salt and pepper shakers until you’ve tried the dish. Pre-seasoning can feel like an insult to the chef.

Around 61% of us wait to taste before reaching for the condiments. It’s a subtle but classy move.

6. No Phones at the Table

We know, it’s tempting. But dinner deserves your full attention (and so do the people you're with). Snap a quick pic if you must, then put the phone away.

60% of people usually manage to keep their phones off the table — join the club!

7. No Elbows on the Table

This one’s a classic. While modern etiquette is a bit more relaxed, keeping your elbows off the table during meals is still a good look.

58% of us are still minding our elbows.

8. Napkin in Your Lap (Not Your Collar!)

Your napkin isn’t just a pretty table accessory. Place it on your lap as soon as you sit, and use it to discreetly dab (not scrub) your mouth.

Only 55% of people remember this one — which means you’re already ahead of the curve if your doing it.

9. Fold, Don’t Wad, Your Napkin at the End

When you’re finished, gently fold your napkin and place it beside your plate. Wadding it up like a tissue? Not the move.

10. Work from the Outside In (If You’re Feeling Fancy)

Multiple forks? Don’t panic. Start with the outermost cutlery and work your way in with each course.

38% of people say they follow this rule. It’s a small detail, but it makes you look like a pro at a formal dinner.

11. Help Out When You’re Done

Done eating? A little courtesy goes a long way. Arrange your dishes and utensils neatly to make it easier for the waitstaff (or your host) to clear the table. About 69% of people do this.

Dining at someone's home? Get bonus points by offering to clear the table.

12. Pace Yourself — Don’t Race to the Finish

Dinner isn’t a speed-eating contest. Eat at a relaxed pace, enjoy the conversation, and avoid finishing way before (or after) everyone else.

13. Compliment the Chef or Host

Even if they just ordered takeout, a simple, genuine compliment goes a long way. Gratitude is always in style.

14. Avoid Double-Dipping

If you’re sharing appetizers or fondue, remember: dip once per bite. No one likes communal germs with their guacamole.

15. Don’t Interrupt Someone Mid-Bite with a Question

Avoid catching your dining companion off-guard by waiting until they’ve finished chewing before you ask them something.

Trust us, it makes the conversation flow much better (and keeps things cleaner).

Bonus Tip: Don’t Burp at the Table!

Obvious? Maybe. Worth repeating? Absolutely.

RELATED: Don't burp at the table ...

The Final Course

Good table manners aren’t about being stiff or snobby — they’re about making everyone at the table feel comfortable and respected. Keep these playful pointers in mind, and you’ll navigate any meal with charm and confidence. Bon appétit!