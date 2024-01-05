Listen Live

Taco Bell Meal Kits Debut in Walmart US

Taco Tuesdays are about to get a little more supreme…

By Kool Eats

In case you want to make a Crunchwrap Supreme at home…

All you have to do is add protein to the “cravings kits,” which include Taco Bell tortillas, seasonings and sauces.

The Crunchwrap Supreme kit ($7) includes four 12-in. flour tortillas, four crunchy tostada shells, Velveeta cheese sauce and taco seasoning. The chipotle chicken quesadilla kit ($7) has four 10-in. flour tortillas, creamy chipotle sauce and Velveeta cheese sauce. 

All cooks have to do is add a protein of their choice and toppings (like lettuce and tomato) for both of the meal kits.

While this Taco Bell kit isn’t currently available in Canada…Yet!  Just watch this TikTok DIY so you can recreate at home…

