Tate McRae & Jack Hughes: Date Night or Just Two Hot People Trying to Eat Pasta?

The internet is in full spiral mode again — this time over a dinner sighting involving pop sensation Tate McRae and NHL heartthrob Jack Hughes.

A photo reportedly shows the two enjoying a cozy dinner at Anton’s in New York’s trendy West Village, and naturally, everyone has decided they’re either madly in love or planning their joint wedding playlist.

The snap was shared by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, with a source claiming the entire restaurant had eyes on them and that Hughes looked a little nervous when they first sat down. Honestly? Same, Jack. Same.

While the photo hasn’t been officially confirmed, that hasn’t stopped dating rumours from skating full speed ahead.

Hockey Has Always Been Tate’s Type

This isn’t McRae’s first brush with the hockey world. She previously dated Columbus Blue Jackets player Cole Sillinger, and yes — the internet absolutely dubbed her a “puck bunny.” Icon behaviour, honestly.

She also grew up in a hockey-loving household, with her brother Tucker playing junior hockey before heading to Dartmouth College. And if you needed more proof, she loves the sport. Her album Think Later features her posing dramatically in goalie pads. Art.

The Hughes Canadian Connection

Jack Hughes may have been born in Florida, but he’s basically got honorary Canadian status. He grew up playing minor hockey in the GTA while his dad worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs — so we’re calling this a near-national treasure situation.

Tate even performed at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, where Jack served as co-captain alongside his equally famous brother Quinn Hughes. Fate? Coincidence? A very well-curated algorithm?

So… Are They Dating?

At this point, all we officially know is:

They had dinner

There was pasta

The internet lost its mind

Whether this is romance, friendship, or just two celebrities trying to enjoy carbs in peace remains a mystery. But if this turns into a full-blown hockey-pop power couple? We’re already emotionally invested.

Because let’s be real — if Tate McRae dates another hockey player, we’re just calling it her genre.