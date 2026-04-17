Tax Refund Season: Responsible… or “Treat Yourself” Mode? 💸
Tax refunds are rolling in, and for a lot of people, it feels like finding a $20 bill in your winter coat… except it’s more like $3,500 and suddenly you’re browsing TVs you absolutely don’t need.
A new survey says 69% of Americans are getting a refund this year, and while most people say they’re being responsible with it… let’s just say the shopping carts are quietly loading in the background.
RELATED: $10 Million… But You Lose 10 Years of Your Life. Deal? 💰⏳
The Responsible Crowd (a.k.a. Adulting Champions)
Here’s how people plan to spend that refund:
- 33% are putting it straight into savings
- 20% are paying down debt
- 17% are covering everyday essentials
- 10% are investing it
- 8% are tackling home improvements
Look at all that discipline. Financial planners everywhere are shedding a proud tear.
Then There’s… The 6% 😏
A brave 6% admit they’re going full “treat yourself” mode — splurging on things like:
🎧 Fancy headphones
🧴 Skincare that costs more than groceries
📺 A shiny new TV
🎮 Video games
🍸 Or a night out that starts classy and ends with late-night fries
And honestly? Respect. Someone has to keep the economy fun.
Big Spenders vs. Real Life
- Lower-income households are more likely to use refunds on everyday expenses (because… life).
- Middle-income earners are focused on paying off debt.
- Higher-income households are investing and making their money work for them.
Meanwhile, 2% are going big — putting it toward major purchases like a car or even a home.
Reality Check
The average refund is around $3,500, but that number can swing wildly depending on your situation.
And if yours ends up being… let’s say symbolic (shoutout to the person who got a $1 refund), just remember: you technically still won tax season. Barely. 😅
So… What Would YOU Do?
Be responsible?
Pay bills?
Or suddenly decide you deserve noise-cancelling headphones and a personality reset?
No judgement here. It’s your money… even if it already feels spent.
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