Tay & Trav Aren’t the First Power Couple to Tie the Knot 💍🏈🎤

Love is in the (stadium) air — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially heading for the altar. She’s fresh off the biggest tour in music history, he’s a three-time Super Bowl champ, and together they’re basically the prom king and queen of planet Earth.

RELATED: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Engaged!

But here’s the thing: celebrity-athlete mash-ups are rare… just not unheard of. Tay and Trav are stepping into a long — and dramatic — tradition.

A Look Back at Famous Athlete-Celebrity Duos

⚾ Joe DiMaggio & Marilyn Monroe

Baseball’s golden boy and Hollywood’s golden girl. He had nine World Series rings; she had the most famous subway-grate moment of all time. The marriage lasted only nine months, undone by DiMaggio’s jealousy — proving even legends can’t handle a pin-up queen with paparazzi flashbulbs.

🏈 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Football GOAT meets runway goddess. For 13 years, they were the ultimate power couple — until they weren’t. Divorced in 2022, but their combined legacy of rings and runways still makes them iconic.

⚽ David & Victoria Beckham

Posh and Becks. He conquered soccer across four countries (and earned knighthood nods along the way), she conquered the Spice Girls stage before reinventing herself as a designer. Married since 1999, four kids later, and still holding the title of coolest couple at literally every event.

🏈 Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo’s QB and the Oscar-nominated singer/actor tied the knot earlier this year. Rivalries aside, Bills Mafia now has a pop-star queen of their own.

💃 Honourable Mentions

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez : A-Rod was smashing homers, J.Lo was smashing box office and Billboard charts. They didn’t last, but they did dominate headlines.



: A-Rod was smashing homers, J.Lo was smashing box office and Billboard charts. They didn’t last, but they did dominate headlines. Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias: She never won a tennis singles title, but she won the King of Latin Pop’s heart after appearing in his “Escape” music video. Twenty-plus years later, they’ve got three kids and one of the longest-lasting celeb-athlete love stories going.

Tay & Trav’s Turn

So now it’s Swift + Kelce’s time to step into the spotlight — not that they weren’t already in it. She’s filling stadiums with fans, he’s filling them with footballs, and together? They’re filling gossip columns everywhere.

The only question left: Will their wedding be bigger than the Eras Tour… or the Super Bowl halftime show? (Honestly, probably both.)