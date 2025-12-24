Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to the Heart Association — In Honour of Her Dad

Taylor Swift just reminded everyone that while she may dominate charts and stadiums, she also has a very big heart.

The global superstar has donated $1 million to the American Heart Association, honouring her father, Scott Swift, following his recent heart surgery.

The AHA announced the seven-figure donation this week, sharing that Taylor made the gift in her father’s honour after speaking publicly earlier this year about his heart condition. Scott Swift underwent quintuple bypass surgery over the summer, which is not a small procedure and not something anyone wants to casually Google at 2 a.m.

Taylor and her brother Austin were reportedly right by their dad’s side throughout the surgery and recovery, proving once again that behind the sold-out tours and sequined bodysuits is a very devoted daughter.

According to the American Heart Association, Taylor’s donation will help speed up efforts to prevent and treat heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. The funds will go toward ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment programs, and expanding access to life-saving care across communities.

In other words, this isn’t just a generous cheque — it’s a meaningful investment in helping other families avoid going through what hers did.

Taylor has long used her platform (and her bank account) to support causes close to her heart, but this one feels especially personal. It’s equal parts gratitude, relief, and “thank you for still being here, Dad.”

No merch drop. No press tour. Just a quiet, powerful gesture — and a reminder that even when you’re one of the most famous people on the planet, family health scares still hit the same way.

Chart-topper. Stadium-seller. Heart-forward daughter.

Taylor Swift, doing what she does best — making a big impact without needing a spotlight. 💖