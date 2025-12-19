Taylor Swift Just Gave Fans an Early Holiday Gift 🎁

Taylor Swift is clearly in her giving era this holiday season.

After already surprising fans by releasing the first two episodes of her Disney+ docuseries just one day before her birthday, Swift has decided that wasn’t quite enough. Disney+ has now announced that the final episodes of “The End of an Era” will arrive earlier than planned, calling it an “early gift to fans around the world.”

The six-part docuseries takes viewers behind the scenes of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which saw her performing sold-out stadium shows across the globe from March 2023 through December 2024.

It’s a rare look at the massive production, the personal moments, and the work that went into one of the biggest tours in music history.

The first two episodes dropped on December 12, just ahead of Swift’s birthday. Episodes three and four are still set to premiere at midnight Pacific time this Friday, but now the remaining episodes will also be released sooner than expected.

The entire series will be available on Disney+ by midnight Pacific time on December 23, just in time for holiday binge-watching.

And for fans hoping for more Travis Kelce content, you’re in luck. While Swift talked about her relationship with the NFL star in the first episodes, viewers will actually get to see Kelce in the upcoming installments. He appears both as part of her personal life and as a surprise on-stage performer during one of her London shows.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Buys a Couple’s Wedding Date — Because Of Course She Did 💍✨

Consider it Swifties’ official holiday bonus. 🎶✨