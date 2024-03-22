Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film Broke Disney+ Record

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film on Disney+ has broken the record for the most-streamed music film ever on the platform, with 4.6 million views and 16.2 million hours watched by Swifties over the debut weekend.

The movie’s theatrical release grossed $261.7 million globally after its release in October, making it the highest-grossing concert film ever released.

Disney+ reportedly paid over $75 million for the worldwide streaming rights. Other music events and films available on Disney+ include those by Elton John, Beyoncé, and The Beatles, as well as Swift’s own folklore: the long pond studio sessions.