Taylor Swift Fans Are Paying $25... for Wedding Trash 🤯

If you've ever wondered whether celebrity fandom has gone too far... this might answer your question.

Taylor Swift fans are spending $25 on pieces of garbage collected from outside her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Yes. Actual garbage.

A New York artist walked around the streets outside Madison Square Garden after the star-studded wedding and picked up everything from water bottle caps, drinking straws, and plastic utensils to police caution tape, candy wrappers, a lone AirPod... and even a used ovulation test kit.

Then he sealed each item inside a tiny clear display cube, called them "sculptures," and listed them for sale online.

The wild part? Everything sold out within 24 hours.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Stole the Show at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

The artist says many buyers simply wanted a tiny piece of pop culture history, even if that "piece of history" was lying beside a curb.

To be clear, none of the items came from inside the wedding itself. Everything was collected outside the security barriers surrounding the venue.

Still, that didn't stop Swifties from scooping them up faster than concert tickets.

Somewhere, a sanitation worker is wondering why they've been throwing away millions of dollars all these years.

And imagine explaining this purchase to your family...

"What did you buy for twenty-five bucks?"

"Well... it might be Taylor Swift's garbage."

At this point, celebrity merchandise has officially entered its landfill era. 🗑️✨