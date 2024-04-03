Taylor Swift Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel

Taylor Swift is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM, and the channel number? Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version).

The channel will run from April 7 through May 6, the company said in a statement Tuesday. It will coincide with the April release of Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

And because she loves an Easter egg, the 13th day of the channel is the actual April 19th release date of “Poets,” which is Swift’s eleventh studio album.

According to SiriusXM’s statement: “Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will air 24/7 across North America and will be a destination for fans to hear Swift’s music from her chart-topping 17-year career, including Eras Tour favourites, all (Taylor’s Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and much more.”