Taylor Swift In The Highest Paid Female Entertainer According To Forbes!

Taylor made Forbes’ annual list of the highest-earning entertainers, making her the only female performer on this list.

Taylor made an estimated $92 million in 2022, according to Forbes.

“Combined income streams from physical record sales, streaming on platforms like Spotify, digital downloads, licensing and sync make up Swift’s earnings.

With 2023 just starting, Taylor is on track to make even more with a Tour on the way…

Check out Forbes’ top ten highest-paid entertainers of 2022 list below.

1. Genesis • $230 M

2. Sting • $210 M

3. Tyler Perry • $175 M

4. Trey Parker & Matt Stone • $160 M

5. James L. Brooks & Matt Groening• $105 M

6. Brad Pitt • $100 M

7. Rolling Stones • $98 M

8. James Cameron • $95 M

9. Taylor Swift • $92 M

10. Bad Bunny • $88 M