Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Worth An Estimated $97 Million

All About Cats has released a report on the world’s wealthiest animals titled ‘The Ultimate Pet Rich List.’

‘The Ultimate Pet Rich List.’ With fortunes that run into millions, these beloved pets enjoy a life of luxury and financial comfort that few others can boast of.

Some of them owe their fortune to social media, while others are successful business owners.

Still, others have inherited their fortune from their owners. Take a look at the 10 richest pets in the world:

Doug the Pug, Jiffpom and Nala_Cat have all earned their own money online – a massive US$100 million in the case of the cash-rich kitty



Celebrity owners such as Taylor Swift, Oprah, Karl Lagerfeld and Betty White have all made sure their four-legged friends will inherit fortunes

The Richest Pets

Doug the pug- $1.5.million

Betty White’s Retriever, Pontiac-$5 million

Jiffpom is worth $25 million

Oprah’s pets are collectively worth $30 million

Olivia Benson, Taylor’s cats are worth $97 million

