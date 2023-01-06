Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Worth An Estimated $97 Million
The Richest Pets In The World
All About Cats has released a report on the world’s wealthiest animals titled ‘The Ultimate Pet Rich List.’
‘The Ultimate Pet Rich List.’ With fortunes that run into millions, these beloved pets enjoy a life of luxury and financial comfort that few others can boast of.
Some of them owe their fortune to social media, while others are successful business owners.
Still, others have inherited their fortune from their owners. Take a look at the 10 richest pets in the world:
The Richest Pets
Doug the pug- $1.5.million
Betty White’s Retriever, Pontiac-$5 million
Jiffpom is worth $25 million
Oprah’s pets are collectively worth $30 million
Olivia Benson, Taylor’s cats are worth $97 million
Olivia Facts:
- She was named after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character.
- She has starred alongside Taylor in commercials for DirectTV, Diet Coke and AT&T.
- She appeared in music videos such as “Me!” and “Blank Space.”
- Olivia was also part of Taylor’s 1989 World Tour – she appeared alongside her sister Meredith in an intermission video that played during the show.