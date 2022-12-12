This Is What People Are Doing For Their Pets This Holiday Season!

Eight in 10 pet owners intend to give their furry friends more than just a bone for Christmas – gifting them advent calendars, jumpers and jackets, cooking them animal-friendly festive feasts and taking them along to meals out.

A survey of 2000 cat and dog owners found that almost 25% have bought their pet more presents than their partner this year.

Top Festive Treats for Our Pets

1. A new toy

2. Some new treats

3. Presents properly wrapped up so they can open them with the family

4. A night cuddled up watching a festive film

5. Eating Christmas dinner as a family

6. A new bed

7. A new collar

8. Cooking them a special, animal-friendly, Christmas dinner

9. An advent calendar

10. A Christmas jumper

11. A new winter jacket for cold walks

12. A Christmas card

13. Pet-friendly tipple

14. A trip away to a pet-friendly location

15. Bringing them to a Christmas meal out



