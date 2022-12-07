The Holidays Hurt!  Literally!  Holiday Injuries Happen!

According to a new study, nearly a quarter of injured celebrators needed medical attention!

Here’s what to know about holiday hazards!

Even though it’s the season to be jolly, it’s also the season to be careful to start 2023 on the right foot.

About a third of people who celebrate winter holidays have been injured during various related activities, according to a new survey of more than 2,000 people about holiday hazards from gift-wrapping cuts to cooking injuries.

Gen Zers are the most injury-prone, with 40% reporting a holiday peril. Most injured consumers didn’t require medical attention, but 24% did, sending them to urgent care, the emergency room or elsewhere.



The tree isn’t the only thing getting lit. 12% of celebrators who were injured say they were intoxicated. Last year’s holiday hazards survey found that 18% of respondents admitted to setting up their tree while drunk.

Holiday lights! Holiday lights can pose hazards if not maintained correctly. The age of lights plays a significant safety role, too, as 27% say their oldest holiday lights are at least 5 years old. That’s a major risk as electrical problems are responsible for about a third of home Christmas tree fires.

Fur babies aren’t immune to failed festivities either, with 47% of pet owners saying their animals have messed up or destroyed holiday decorations, posing risks to both pets and humans. Among pet owners, Americans making six figures (59%), Gen Zers (58%) and Americans with young children (53%) are the most likely to say theirs wreak havoc on decorations.

COMMON INJURIES AT CHRISTMAS TIME

Cut while opening or wrapping presents

Slipped or tripped outdoors

Hurt cooking during the holidays

Burned by Candles

Tripping on or over holiday-related objects

Stood on furniture while putting up decor

Fell from ladder

Injured related to a new toy

Hung lights/decorations on a roof

