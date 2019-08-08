Taylor Swift Is Going To Perform At The MTV VMA’s.

The live awards show is happing on August 26th and Taylor is the first performer announced for the New Jersey show.

The timing is outstanding as Taylor’s new album “Lover” drops on August 23rd days before the MTV VMA’s…

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande for the artist with the most nods this year.

Other Nominees include Billie Eilish. Kanye West, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and more…