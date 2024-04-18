Listen Live

Taylor Swift Is The Newest Member of the Billionaires Club Making the Forbes List

Was there any doubt?

Forbes has released its world’s biggest billionaires list, and it includes a bunch of celebrities.

Star Wars creator George Lucas tops all celebs with a $5.5 billion net worth. He’s followed closely by his pal Steven Spielberg with $4.8 billion.

Taylor Swift is the newest celebrity on the list with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Taylor Swift’s Music Is Back On TikTok

Other rich A-listers include Michael Jordan ($3.2 billion), Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion) Jay-Z ($2.5 billion), Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion), Peter Jackson ($1.5 billion), Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Tiger Woods ($1.3 billion), LeBron James ($1.2 billion), Magic Johnson ($1.2 billion) and Dick Wolf ($1.2 billion).

The richest person in the world is Bernard Arnault, whose brands include Louis Vuitton and Sephora, with a net worth of $233 billion. He’s followed by Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion).

