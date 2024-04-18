Taylor Swift Is The Newest Member of the Billionaires Club Making the Forbes List

Forbes has released its world’s biggest billionaires list, and it includes a bunch of celebrities.

Star Wars creator George Lucas tops all celebs with a $5.5 billion net worth. He’s followed closely by his pal Steven Spielberg with $4.8 billion.

Taylor Swift is the newest celebrity on the list with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Other rich A-listers include Michael Jordan ($3.2 billion), Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion) Jay-Z ($2.5 billion), Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion), Peter Jackson ($1.5 billion), Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion), Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Tiger Woods ($1.3 billion), LeBron James ($1.2 billion), Magic Johnson ($1.2 billion) and Dick Wolf ($1.2 billion).

The richest person in the world is Bernard Arnault, whose brands include Louis Vuitton and Sephora, with a net worth of $233 billion. He’s followed by Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion).