Taylor Swift Set for a “TAY/kover” on Late Night with Seth Meyers 🌟☕

Taylor Swift is officially making late-night TV her personal runway. NBC just announced that she’ll be the sole guest on the Wednesday, October 8th episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers — in what they’re cheekily calling a “TAY/kover.”

The Timing Couldn’t Be More Swiftian

This appearance comes just two days after she pops up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (October 6). With her new album, The Life of a Showgirl (out October 3), Swift is clearly rolling out the glitter carpet for a full-on media blitz.

And the Swifties? Already bracing for Easter eggs, cryptic mug choices, and at least one cardigan moment.

The Reveal: A Mug and a Cardigan

In a teaser clip, Meyers sipped from a special aqua-blue “TAY/kover” mug while rocking a glittery burnt-orange cardigan — the very same one Taylor has been spotted wearing. If that isn’t peak Swiftie promo energy, we don’t know what is.

Third Time’s the Charm

This will mark Swift’s third appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She first visited in 2014, then returned in 2021. And now? She’s back, but this time she doesn’t have to share the couch. (Sorry, other celebs — Taylor takes priority seating.)

Final Thought

Between Fallon, Meyers, and her album launch, October is shaping up to be peak Taylor season.

Consider this your reminder to block off October 3rd–8th for album streaming, cardigan shopping, and late-night fangirling.

Because when Taylor takes over, it’s never just an interview — it’s a cultural event.