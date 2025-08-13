Taylor Swift Makes Her Podcast Debut on New Heights — and Blushes as Travis & Jason Kelce Hype Her Up

No one rolls out the red carpet quite like Travis and Jason Kelce — especially when their guest is Taylor Swift.

The Kelce brothers dropped another a teaser for their most-requested New Heights guest ever, Taylor, making her first-ever podcast appearance (airing Wednesday, Aug. 13), joined her boyfriend of two years, Travis, for what’s already looking like the cutest interview of 2025.

In the clip, Jason starts off with a passionate, booming intro of Taylor’s accomplishments — flubbing her hometown at first, which made Taylor laugh — while Travis kept jumping in with “God dayum!” and “Sheesh!” as his girlfriend blushed like crazy.

Jason rattled off her record-breaking numbers, including The Tortured Poets Department smashing 1.76 billion streams in its first week. Even Taylor looked surprised at that one, casually responding, “Did it? Alright!”

And because this is New Heights, the brothers couldn’t resist slipping in a nod to Travis’s career — Jason proudly pointed out that during their relationship, Taylor has also “won” 19 games, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl. Taylor celebrated with a little victory pump before Jason finally shouted the big intro:

"Making her podcasting debut, the most requested guest in the history of shows… Taylor Swiftttt!"

Taylor couldn’t help but laugh at the dramatic delivery, teasing that Jason’s “soul had left his body.” Travis, ever the supportive boyfriend, welcomed her with a warm “Tay Tay, welcome to New Heights,” to which Taylor replied, “Thanks for having me on my favorite podcast.”

The episode promises plenty of flirty banter between the two, plus a major Swiftie treat — Taylor will reveal the album cover for her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since September 2023, and according to insiders, they’re “more in sync than ever” and “all in” on their future together.

Taylor’s New Heights episode drops Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET — and something tells us Swifties (and football fans) are going to break a few streaming records for this one too.