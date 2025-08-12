Taylor Swift Is About to Enter Her Showgirl Era 🎤✨

Swifties, grab your sequins — Taylor Swift just confirmed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The pop icon dropped the bombshell at exactly 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, right after a mysterious countdown timer on her website hit zero. While she’s keeping the release date hush-hush (classic Taylor suspense), the site promises vinyl copies will ship before October 13.

Fans had been in full detective mode for weeks, especially after Taylor Nation posted a TikTok carousel of 12 photos — all featuring Swift wearing orange — with the caption: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’” And sure enough, a limited “Portofino orange glitter” vinyl is on the way, along with a cassette edition for the truly committed retro crowd.

This album follows last year’s The Tortured Poets Department, announced during the 2024 Grammys and released mid–record-breaking tour — the one that made over $2.2 billion and officially became the highest-grossing tour of all time. You know, casual.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Be House Hunting in… Cleveland? 🏡🎤🏈

It’s also her first release since reclaiming full control of her entire music catalogue. Swift has been rerecording her first six albums (Fearless, Red, Speak Now, 1989) — all massive hits, all debuting at No. 1 — and cementing her status as the woman with the most No. 1 albums in history.

So… will The Life of a Showgirl be disco drama? Vegas glitz? A full-on concept album about rhinestones and revenge? We don’t know yet. But given her track record, we do know we’ll be crying, dancing, and probably pre-ordering that glitter vinyl before our morning coffee.