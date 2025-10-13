Taylor Swift Isn’t Done With Us: New Eras Tour Docuseries and Concert Film Coming to Disney+

Just when we thought we could finally catch up on laundry, reclaim our mascara, and relax our vocal cords after The Eras Tour… Taylor Swift whispered, “Actually, no.”

Canada, brace yourself — we’re entering the Documentary Era.

Taylor Swift, fresh off the release of her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl (and a record-breaking day of sales because duh), is about to move back into our living rooms via Disney+. And honestly? Rent-free, as always.

🎬 Two New Taylor Projects, One Streaming Service, Endless Screaming

“Good Morning America” confirmed that Taylor has not one, but TWO new projects headed to Disney+ — as if we had time for hobbies anyway.

1️⃣ Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era

A six-part behind-the-scenes docuseries giving us the backstage chaos, emotional meltdowns, glitter logistics, and possibly an oat milk latte or two.



📅 First two episodes drop December 12. Mark your calendar. Cancel plans. Warn your family.

2️⃣ Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show

A brand-new concert film, this time featuring the full Tortured Poets Department section — because Taylor knows we still aren’t over that one lyric that wrecked us at 2 a.m.

Filmed in Vancouver, meaning yes… this one is Canadian Swiftie history. Somewhere, a Tim Hortons is preparing for a spike in emotional drive-thru orders.

Fun Fact: This is not the same as the 2023 concert film filmed in L.A. This one includes the post-album emotional damage.

💿 And About That Album…



On October 3, The Life of a Showgirl sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales. In. One. Day.

She broke her own record in 24 hours. Imagine being in competition with… yourself.

👠 So What Does This Mean for Us?

We’re about to cry over grainy rehearsal footage.

We’ll pretend it’s “just on in the background.” It won’t be.

We’re buying Disney+ “for the kids,” obviously.

Husbands and partners: snacks and silence required.

Swifties, moisturize your under-eyes and charge your emotional support water bottles.

The Era after The Eras? Apparently, it’s streaming.