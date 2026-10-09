Taylor Swift Set to Perform at Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Fundraiser 🎤🏆

Taylor Swift could be getting a little closer to adding Oscar nominee to her already ridiculously long résumé.

The 36-year-old superstar is set to perform at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17, one of Hollywood’s biggest fundraising events ahead of awards season.

Swift will reportedly close out the evening, which will honour actors Charlize Theron and Colman Domingo, along with legendary filmmaker John Carpenter.

The annual gala raises money for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, supporting exhibitions, educational programs and film preservation.

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But here’s where things get interesting for Swifties.

There’s already buzz surrounding Swift’s song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which appears on the soundtrack for Pixar’s Toy Story 5. The song is being discussed as a possible contender for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

And despite Taylor having enough awards to require structural reinforcement in her house, she has never been nominated for an Oscar.

Organizers haven’t revealed what she’ll perform at the gala, but obviously everyone will be watching to see whether “I Knew It, I Knew You” makes the setlist.

Because apparently the only award Taylor Swift hasn’t collected yet is an Oscar.