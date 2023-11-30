TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASES RARE SONG AFTER BEING NAMED 2023 SPOTIFY’S GLOBAL TOP ARTIST

Spotify has released its annual Spotify Wrapped list, and announced that Taylor Swift is Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the Year. Fans have streamed Swift’s songs more than 26.1 billion global times since January 1st, knocking three-year champion Bad Bunny to the runner-up position.

Swift’s streams include two record-breaking re-recordings of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) which were both released this year during ‘The Eras Tour.’ The Weekend, Drake, Peso Pluma, Feid, Travis Scott, Sza, Karol G and Lana Del Rey all round out to the Top 10 Artists Globally.

In celebration of the honor, Swift released “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault),” which was featured on a deluxe edition of her Midnights album, but never released to streaming services. Swift posted on X: “Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”