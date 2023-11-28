“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Will Be Available For Rent On-Demand December 13th

Taylor Swift announced that her “Eras Tour” film will be released for streaming on her birthday, Dec. 13, including songs from the tour not included in the movie’s theatrical release. The services whose logos appear on Swift’s website as making the film available for rental on Dec. 13 are Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube.

Swift posted on her socials: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13

The announcement came the morning after Swift performed the final date of her tour for 2023 on Sunday night in Brazil. The Eras Tour resumes Feb. 7 with a four-night stand at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Swift’s tour will gross an estimated, record-breaking $2 billion by the time it comes to a close next November 2024. The ‘Eras Tour’ concert film has grossed $178 million in the United States as of the close of this past weekend, setting a record for a concert film.