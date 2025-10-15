Taylor Swift Just Sold 4 Million Albums in a Week… And I Can’t Even Finish My Laundry

That’s showbiz, baby! Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has officially pirouetted into the history books by selling 4.002 million album units in just one week in the U.S.

That includes pure sales and streaming — yes, even the fans who listened 127 times while journaling about their ex.

According to Luminate (the music data people who’ve been tracking this stuff since 1991), this is the biggest first week in modern music history.

Taylor smashed the previous record held by Adele’s 25, which sold 3.378 million back in 2015. Sorry, Adele, the showgirl has entered the building.

🎤 Swift’s Record-Breaking Highlights

Album: The Life of a Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl Release Date: October 3

October 3 First Week Sales: 4.002 million units

4.002 million units Pure Album Sales: 3,479,500 (because Swifties actually buy CDs, vinyls, and six different deluxe editions… for art)

3,479,500 (because Swifties actually buy CDs, vinyls, and six different deluxe editions… for art) Billboard 200 #1 Albums: 15 (making her the solo artist with the most #1 albums) She just passed Drake and Jay-Z (both at 14) Only The Beatles are ahead with 19, and give her time, she’ll get there by brunch.

15 (making her the solo artist with the most #1 albums)

🌟 Record Broken… In a Day

On day one, Swift sold 2.7 million traditional albums — breaking her own record for “most albums sold in a week”… in a single day. I can’t even commit to a salad that quickly.

💅 A Showgirl in Her Prime

Taylor didn’t just release an album — she launched an era, complete with sequins, tap shoes, torch songs, and heartbreak staged under a spotlight. She’s not just making music; she’s building a Broadway trilogy in real time.