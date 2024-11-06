Missed Out on Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s Your Second Chance for Her Toronto Shows!

Taylor Swift fans who missed their shot at snagging tickets for her Toronto shows may have a little more luck this time around!

Ticketmaster recently announced that a limited number of tickets have been released for the previously sold-out dates at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

How to Get The Newly Available Tickets

Ticketmaster has started reaching out to fans who were on the waiting list during the first round of ticket sales. These fans have been sent a text message inviting them to try purchasing tickets again, though it’s unclear exactly how many tickets are up for grabs or if more will be made available later.

Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour will light up Toronto with six incredible shows before moving to Vancouver for another three performances at BC Place in December. So, if you're among the lucky fans who received that exclusive text from Ticketmaster, now's your chance to see the pop sensation live in Canada!

No further details have been provided by Taylor Swift’s team, but fans should keep an eye out in case additional opportunities pop up.