Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs' AFC Championship Win with a Kiss

It was a moment straight out of a rom-com as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win with a kiss on the field.

The Chiefs clinched a dramatic 32-29 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, securing their spot in the 2025 Super Bowl at home in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

As confetti rained down, the NFL star and the pop sensation shared a celebratory smooch, marking another milestone in their headline-making romance.

Travis Kelce Steals the Show—Again

Not one to miss a chance to entertain, Travis kept the energy high after the win by leading the crowd in a rendition of Get Down Tonight by KC and The Sunshine Band. With fans cheering, he sang: “Just do a little dance. Make a little love.” Safe to say, Chiefs Kingdom was feeling it.

Super Bowl LIX: Mark Your Calendars

The countdown is on for Super Bowl LIX, set to take place on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who earned their ticket with a win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

The Halftime Show is already shaping up to be iconic, with Kendrick Lamar taking centre stage. Fans are in for a treat as he’ll be joined by none other than SZA, his longtime collaborator.

Whether you’re tuning in for the game, the music, or just to see if Taylor makes another cameo, this year’s Super Bowl is one not to miss.