Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Stanley Cup Final Game 4 — And It Was Anything But a Blank Space
There was a bit of Bad Blood in the air at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final — but this time, it wasn’t just between the Oilers and Panthers.
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, made a surprise appearance at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, to take in the high-stakes showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Thursday night. And yes — they were spotted holding hands like the pop culture power couple they are.
Celebs, Goals, and OT Drama
The game? Absolute chaos in the best way. Edmonton came back from a three-goal deficit in the first period to win 5–4 in overtime, tying the series at 2–2. So, if the couple was looking for playoff-level excitement, they got it.
Travis, a known hockey fan (along with his brother Jason Kelce), looked right at home in the arena. And fans were already buzzing hours before puck drop, thanks to some VIP-worthy sightings:
- A helicopter landing near the venue
- Media elevator closures
- Security is locking down the VIP entrance
It had all the signs of a Swiftie-level entrance.
No Official Comment (But All Eyes Were Watching)
Neither Taylor nor Travis posted anything official, but let’s be honest — they didn’t need to. Their appearance was enough to light up Twitter, er, X, and add a little Hollywood sparkle to the NHL’s biggest stage.
At this point, the only thing Swift can’t do is pick a sport that isn’t thriving when she shows up.
