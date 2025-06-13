Listen Live

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Stanley Cup Final Game 4 — And It Was Anything But a Blank Space

Published June 13, 2025
By Charlie

There was a bit of Bad Blood in the air at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final — but this time, it wasn’t just between the Oilers and Panthers.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, made a surprise appearance at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, to take in the high-stakes showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Thursday night. And yes — they were spotted holding hands like the pop culture power couple they are.

Celebs, Goals, and OT Drama

The game? Absolute chaos in the best way. Edmonton came back from a three-goal deficit in the first period to win 5–4 in overtime, tying the series at 2–2. So, if the couple was looking for playoff-level excitement, they got it.

Travis, a known hockey fan (along with his brother Jason Kelce), looked right at home in the arena. And fans were already buzzing hours before puck drop, thanks to some VIP-worthy sightings:

  • helicopter landing near the venue
  • Media elevator closures
  • Security is locking down the VIP entrance

It had all the signs of a Swiftie-level entrance.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Signs with Canadian Hockey Team—And It’s for a Good Cause!

No Official Comment (But All Eyes Were Watching)

Neither Taylor nor Travis posted anything official, but let’s be honest — they didn’t need to. Their appearance was enough to light up Twitter, er, X, and add a little Hollywood sparkle to the NHL’s biggest stage.

At this point, the only thing Swift can’t do is pick a sport that isn’t thriving when she shows up.












