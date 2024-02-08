Taylor Swift Wants This College Student To Stop Tracking Her Private Jet

There’s a college student named Jack Sweeney, he’s a junior at the University of Central Florida and he is studying information technology.

He’s got himself in trouble with the biggest celebrity in the world. Back in late December, Swift’s camp hit Sweeney with a cease-and-desist letter that blames his automated tracking of her private jet for tipping off stalkers as to her location.

Sweeney provided the link to that letter in an email to The Associated Press. In that message, he emphasized that while he has never intended to cause harm, he also believes strongly in the importance of transparency and public information.

Meanwhile the legal letter likewise accuses Sweeney of “disregarding the personal safety of others”; “willful and repeated harassment of our client”; and “intentional, offensive, and outrageous conduct and consistent violations of our client’s privacy.”

This isn’t the first time that Sweeney has found himself in trouble with a celebrity… He tracked Elon Musk at one point, causing Musk to ban the student from X, accusing Sweeney of endangering his personal safety!