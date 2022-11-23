Taylor Swift Will Be The Top At Congress When They Hold A Hearing On Ticketmaster

The Ticketmaster debacle last week that caused Swift fans to wait for hours in queues only to be bumped out, and system errors will be front and centre at a U.S. Senate antitrust panel. The hearing will also discuss the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

Ticketmaster has had a monopoly for years in the market, charging a high fee. After the site disruptions and cancellations for general public tickets, congress will investigate how Ticketmaster is harming customers and artists alike.

For her part, the pop superstar on Friday said it was “excruciating” for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets and that she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand.