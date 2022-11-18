Ticketmaster Cancels Friday’s Planned General Public Sale For Taylor Swift Tickets

It’s going to be the tour of 2023 and everyone has been trying to get their hands on tickets since the pre-sale on Tuesday knocked Ticketmaster offline.

The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday that two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.

Basically, Ticketmaster oversold during presale and there aren’t enough tickets left.

So what happens to the remaining tickets? Ticketmaster said about 1.5 million fans who had gone through an early verification process — called Verified Fan — were invited to purchase tickets and the remaining 2 million were placed on a waiting list.

The US Eras Tour kicks off in March and wraps up in August. International dates are expected to follow.