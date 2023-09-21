Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Google Vault puzzles leave fans frustrated

For those who don’t know (and those who do), Swift is rerecording her old albums with “Taylor’s Version,” along with previously unreleased tracks on each.

Swift is famous for her “Easter eggs” and for making things fun for her loyalists, so she’s created puzzles to reveal the titles of those tracks. The superstar linked with Google for a new series of online puzzles for the upcoming “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” release.

Google explained how it works…“Search for “Taylor Swift” in the Blank Space (ahem, a Search bar). Click on the blue vault and solve one of the word puzzles. It may take a second since there are 89 puzzles to get through (a la “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”) — don’t say we didn’t warn ya!,” as per a Google blog post.

“But nothing lasts forever. You’ll be helping Swifties around the world get out of the woods (or unlock the vault) as everyone collectively solves 33 million puzzles. And that’s how it works, that’s how you get the vault track titles!”

Swift also announced it was happening on her verified social media.

Great idea! However, so many people responded they seemed to crash the system.

Google eventually fixed the problem…

Swift has had quite the year so far with her mega-successful “Eras Tour,” sweeping wins at the MTV VMAs and speculation over who she may or may not be dating.

Taylor Swift was spotted out on the town in New York City on Tuesday night, arm-in-arm with . . . SOPHIE TURNER. Sophie just announced her split from Joe Jonas . . . who just happens to also be Taylor’s ex.