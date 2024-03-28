Taylor Swift’s Dad Won’t Be Charged In Photographer Incident

Australian police have announced that Scott Swift, the father of Taylor Swift, will not face charges following an alleged altercation with a photographer. The incident occurred near Sydney, where the photographer accused Swift of assault while attempting to take pictures of the star. Although an investigation was launched, authorities have confirmed no further police actions will be taken.

A statement from Taylor’s spokesperson indicated that two individuals were aggressively approaching the singer, leading to a confrontation with security personnel. The photographer involved stated that the team’s version of events was inaccurate. No injuries were reported, and the photographer did not require medical treatment.