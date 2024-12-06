Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour Book Breaks Records with 800,000 Copies Sold in First Week

Swift’s latest venture just made history, selling over 814,000 copies in its first week—an impressive feat considering it was only available through Target, with no presence on Amazon or other retailers.

Released during the American Thanksgiving Long Weekend, the book was a must-have for Swifties everywhere. Despite some fans pointing out typos and other errors within the pages, the sales figures speak volumes, making Swift one of the most successful authors of 2024 so far. The only nonfiction book launch to surpass this?

Barack Obama’s "A Promised Land," which sold 816,000 copies in its debut week in 2020. Not too shabby a company to be in!

Swift Continues to Dominate the Streaming World with Spotify Wrapped 2024

As the year winds down, Spotify Wrapped has arrived, and once again, Taylor Swift has claimed the top spot as the platform’s most-streamed artist for the second year in a row. Swift surpassed a staggering 26.6 billion streams in 2024, cementing her place as one of the most influential artists of the decade.

She’s not alone in the rankings, though. The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish round out the top five, showing the massive influence of pop culture's biggest names. But for now, it’s clear—Taylor Swift reigns supreme when it comes to streaming.

Related: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Merch Hits the Rogers Centre: What You Need to Know

End of an Era: Swift Plans Well-Deserved Break After the ‘Eras Tour’

After nearly two years of touring, more than 150 shows, and a global adventure across five continents, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” is finally wrapping up. The tour’s final stop in Vancouver this weekend will mark the end of one of the most successful music tours of all time.

Following her non-stop schedule, Swift is reportedly planning to take a much-needed break. According to sources, she and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are looking forward to some “normal things” together—like relaxing and unwinding. As an insider shared with Us Weekly, Taylor is "exhausted" after such an intense, whirlwind few years and is excited to hibernate and recharge before whatever comes next.

With a groundbreaking book, record-breaking streams, and a much-deserved rest on the horizon, it’s safe to say that Taylor Swift’s “Eras” may have come to an end—but she’s far from finished. Keep an eye out, Swifties—this might be the calm before the next storm!