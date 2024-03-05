Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Is Coming To Disney +

Taylor Swift: The Era’s Tour (Taylor’s Version) is coming to Disney+, but there trailer holds a clue to how huge the film’s arrival will be!

Mark your calendars as the movie starts streaming on Disney + on March 14th!

The streamer released a new trailer on Monday, which also revealed that “Maroon,” from the global pop star’s recent Midnights album, is one of the four bonus acoustic tracks included in the film.

As previously reported, the film will also feature a performance of “Cardigan,” which was notably excluded in the theatrical release last October.

The Eras Tour film earned more than $260 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time. It was shot during Swift’s three-night residency at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The pop star is set to release her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, an announcement she made last month on stage when she won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.