TEN “HEALTHY” KINDS OF CEREAL RANKED FROM BEST TO WORST

Most breakfast cereals aren’t very healthy. And the ones that are aren’t very tasty. So a writer for TheTakeout.com tried to strike a balance.

She used guidelines from The Cleveland Clinic to find 10 kinds of cereal that are at least somewhat healthy and ranked them from best to worst when it comes to taste. She also had her kids do a taste test.

All the cereals have 200 calories or less per serving, at least some whole grains, around 10 grams of sugar or less, and not too much salt. Here’s the list, starting with the best.

1. Cheerios. They’re fairly healthy and most people like them, including kids.

2. Puffins. Some people compare the taste to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, except healthier.

3. Rice Chex. They’re also good without milk, so they’re a great snack for kids.

4. Mom’s Best Oats & Honey Blend. A lot of big grocery stores carry them. They look like Corn Flakes. Half are coated in honey, and half are plain.

5. Cascadian Farm Honey Nut O’s. But they’re not much healthier than Honey Nut Cheerios. So why switch?

6. Love Grown Power O’s. They look like Cheerios, but three times bigger.

7. Special K. Now we’re getting to the ones she didn’t like much. The writer described Special K as good for someone who, “doesn’t want their breakfast overwhelmed by a whole lot of flavour.”

8. Kashi GO. They’re “just okay.” It kind of feels like you’re chewing on a small pile of sticks.

9. Fiber One. It’s high in fibre but looks like hamster food.

10. Nature’s Path Organic Keto Cereal. It’s all-around healthy but looks like DOG food. It’s too crunchy, has too much cinnamon, and her kids hated it. It’s also the most expensive cereal on the list at eight bucks a box.