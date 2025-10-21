Ten Subtle Signs Someone Might Be Lying to You

Think you can always spot a liar? Not so fast. According to body language expert Judi James, it’s trickier than most of us think. Some signs of lying can also show up when someone’s actually telling the truth — they might just be nervous about being believed. Still, here are ten common clues to watch for when your gut’s telling you something’s off.

👀 1. Eye Direction

If someone keeps glancing to the right, they might be inventing details. Looking to the left usually means they’re trying to recall something real.

⏸️ 2. Long Pauses

Liars often stall or repeat your question to buy time while they make up an answer.

🎤 3. Voice Changes

A sudden higher pitch or breathless tone can be a sign of stress — and possibly deception.

🫣 4. Fidgeting

Nervous movements, foot tapping, or playing with hair could mean dishonesty… or just that they had too much coffee.

😐 5. The Poker Face

Some liars go the opposite route and stay completely still, hoping to hide any giveaway. Good luck reading that one.

👁️‍🗨️ 6. Eye-Dancing

Shifty eyes darting around the room may signal panic — or someone looking for a quick escape route.

💪 7. Overcompensation

A liar might puff up their chest or act overly confident, trying to sell their story a little too hard.

✋ 8. Barrier Rituals

Crossed arms, touching the face, or subtle head shakes can show defensiveness or discomfort.

🙂 9. The Forced Smile

If their smile looks more “strained holiday photo” than genuine joy, it could be fake — or just a Monday.

💬 10. Filler Words

If every other sentence starts with “umm,” “you know,” or “basically,” there’s a chance they’re scrambling for credibility.

RELATED: Millennials Are The Biggest Liars, According to the Survey



Not every fidget or “umm” means someone’s lying — but when you notice a few of these signs together, your instincts might be on to something.