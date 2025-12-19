Tennessee Governor Pardons Jelly Roll, Recognizing His Road to Redemption

Country music star Jelly Roll has officially been pardoned by the state of Tennessee, marking a major milestone in his long journey from a troubled past to a powerful comeback.

Governor Bill Lee granted the pardon on Thursday, acknowledging the Nashville native’s efforts to turn his life around after years of struggles with drugs, crime, and time spent in prison.

The decision comes after widespread support from friends, community leaders, and advocates who pointed to Jelly Roll’s impact far beyond music.

Born Jason Deford, the rapper-turned-country singer has been open about his past for years. He frequently speaks about redemption and second chances, sharing his story with audiences ranging from incarcerated individuals to sold-out concert crowds.

RELATED: Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Comes With a Price Tag — and a Designer Label

He has even taken his message to Capitol Hill, testifying before Congress about the importance of rehabilitation and opportunity.

Jelly Roll’s criminal record includes convictions for robbery and drug-related offences. He has said receiving a pardon would remove barriers that have followed him for years, particularly when it comes to travelling internationally for tours and participating in Christian missionary work without excessive paperwork.

Tennessee's governor pardoned country star Jelly Roll on Thursday for his criminal past in the state, acknowledging the Nashville native's long road back from drugs and prison through soul-searching, songwriting and advocacy for second chances.



The rapper-turned-singer, whose… pic.twitter.com/PKUmTdsTvp — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 19, 2025

For fans, the pardon feels like a full-circle moment, not erasing the past, but recognizing the work it took to rise above it. For Jelly Roll, it’s another step forward in a story built on accountability, growth, and second chances.