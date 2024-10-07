‘Terrifier 3’ Might Be the Horror Movie That Makes You Vomit

Horror fans, brace yourselves—Terrifier 3 is creeping into theatres on October 11, and it's not for the faint of heart. According to Metro, even the most seasoned horror lovers are being given a heads-up: this one is not for the squeamish.

Related: Fans Are Passing Out & Puking During Screenings of 'Terrifier 2'

The Goriest Yet?

If you thought Terrifier 2 was tough to watch, just wait. The third instalment of the Terrifier franchise is set to raise the bar on gore, with some U.K. audiences walking out within the first five minutes of the premiere! Directed by Damien Leone, who’s no stranger to pushing boundaries, Terrifier 3 follows the terrifying Art the Clown as he wreaks havoc on a small town in the lead-up to Christmas.

It seems the film has already lived up to its shocking reputation, with reports that at least 11 people left the screening early—and one person even vomited. That’s not exactly the holiday cheer most of us were expecting.

A Global Horror Phenomenon

The intensity of Terrifier 3 hasn’t just rattled audiences—it’s also influenced global ratings. While the movie is going "unrated" in the U.S., France has banned minors from attending altogether. It’s rare for a film to generate such a visceral reaction, even among die-hard horror fans. But if you're the kind of person who enjoys pushing your limits, this might just be the movie for you.

Just don’t forget to pack a barf bag.

Consider This Your Warning

With Terrifier 3 dropping in time for spooky season. This film is poised to make waves in the horror community. Whether you’re curious or just love a good scare, one thing is for sure: this isn’t your average horror flick.