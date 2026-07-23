Have You Ever Had "Texting Thumb"... or Are You Just Getting Old? 📱👍

Here's another thing we apparently have to worry about.

It's called "texting thumb."

Yes... using your phone too much can actually make your thumb sore.

Health experts say all the texting, scrolling, swiping and doomscrolling can lead to stiffness, aching around the thumb joint, and even a weird clicking sound when you bend it.

Fantastic.

We've officially reached the point where our thumbs have a work-related injury.

Apparently, today's smartphones are bigger and heavier than ever, and since we spend hours glued to them every day, our poor thumbs are doing overtime.

The good news?

Experts say there are a few ways to avoid it:

📱 Take breaks.

📱 Switch hands once in a while.

📱 Change how you hold your phone.

📱 Use voice-to-text whenever you can.

📱 And yes... do thumb and wrist stretches.

Because apparently my fitness routine now includes warming up my thumbs before checking Instagram.

RELATED: This Texting Habit Shows You Have Higher Emotional Intelligence, According to Research

Honestly, this explains a lot.

If you've ever tried typing after a long day and your thumb starts cramping halfway through "LOL"...

You might have texting thumb.

Although, if you're over 40, it's impossible to know what's causing the pain anymore.

Is it texting? Arthritis? Sleeping weird? Opening a pickle jar too aggressively?

Who knows.

At this point, I throw my back out sneezing. A sore thumb barely cracks the top five.

And just wait. In another 20 years we'll all be sitting in the doctor's office saying,

"It started after I spent six hours sending my grandkids thumbs-up emojis." 👍😂