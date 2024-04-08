The 1 in 6 Grocery Method…Does It Work?

Grocery food prices are at an all-time high, with the average Canadian family spending $1,357 per month on groceries. To help trim expenses while maintaining a healthy shopping list, Chef Will Coleman shared his “6 to 1” grocery shopping method, focusing on buying six healthy items for every less-healthy item.

This method encourages a balance between healthy and indulgent choices and helps shoppers focus on healthier options in the store. Popular food blogger Ross Yoder tried the method and found that it cut his grocery bill in half while encouraging smarter meal planning. Have you tried the “six to one” grocery shopping method?

The 6-to-1 grocery method is an approach to cooking that involves picking six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun item.

Here are some examples:

6 veggies: brussels sprouts, asparagus, butternut squash, celery and two different salad kits



5 fruits: apples, bananas, grapes, pomelos (off the beaten path for her) and strawberries



4 proteins: eggs, meatballs, sliders and shrimp



3 starches: garlic bread, pasta and tortillas



2 sauces: She omitted these from her list since she has so many on hand, but noted she loves salsa and sour cream.



1 fun item: brownie mix

There are many resources available online to help you plan your meals using this and other similar methods…