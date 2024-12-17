The #1 New Year’s Resolution for 2025? A Diet… For Your Wallet!

The holidays are about indulging — from feasts with family to treating loved ones (and yourself) to the perfect gifts. But when the wrapping paper settles and the credit card bills roll in, it’s no surprise that the #1 New Year’s resolution for 2025 is expected to be a diet... for your wallet.

Spending Hangover: Time to Save More Money

Americans are set to spend over $1,000 on gifts this holiday season, marking a record-breaking level of generosity. While spreading cheer feels great at the moment, it’s easy to overspend, especially when budgets are tight. So, it makes sense that saving more money has topped the list of 2025 resolutions.

In a new poll asking people what they plan to start doing in the new year, saving money was the clear winner. Following closely behind was improving physical health — because let’s face it, our wallets aren’t the only ones that could use a little post-holiday trim.

The Top Resolutions for 2025

2025’s most popular resolutions:

Saving more money Improving physical health Exercising more Being happier Eating healthier Losing weight Improving mental health Learning something new Reading more Strengthening relationships with family and friends

Other honourable mentions included focusing on spiritual matters, travelling more, quitting bad habits, finding a new job, and even moving to a new home.

Related: New Illinois Gym Membership Law: A Win for New Year’s Resolutions

Who’s Making Resolutions?

Not everyone is on board the New Year’s resolution train. Only 31% of adults say they plan to resolve 2025, but unsurprisingly, Gen Z is leading the charge. A solid 58% of Gen Z’ers are ready to set goals for the year ahead, while only 14% of Boomers are bothering with it.

And as for sticking with those resolutions? Well, that’s another story. Of those making resolutions, 40% say they’ll likely follow through, while 50% are cautiously optimistic, saying they’re “somewhat likely” to keep their promises. Then there’s the realist crowd: 5% admit they’re not very likely to stick with it, and 2% are throwing in the towel before January even begins.

New Year, New Budget?

If you’re already feeling the financial pinch from the holidays, a wallet diet might be the perfect resolution for you. Whether it’s cutting unnecessary expenses, starting a savings plan, or setting stricter budgets, 2025 could be the year of financial glow-ups.

And hey, if you’re one of the few who knows you won’t stick to it, don’t sweat it too much — there’s always next year!