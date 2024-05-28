The Annual Cheese Wheel Race Took Place In the UK Monday!

Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.

Thousands of spectators turned out to watch the reckless racers chase a 7-pound, 3 kg wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a hill!

The race took place near-vertical Cooper’s Hill, near Gloucester in southwest England. The first racer to finish behind the fast-rolling cheese in each race gets to keep it.

This race has been happening since 1826, but the sport of cheese-rolling is believed to be older.

The rough-and-tumble event often comes with safety concerns. Few competitors manage to stay on their feet all the way down the 200-yard (180 meter) hill.

This year’s hill was especially slippery and muddy after recent rain. Members of a local rugby club lined up at the bottom to catch the tumbling competitors.