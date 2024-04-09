The Healthiest Cheese You Can Eat

Everyone loves cheese, but many tend to cut it out of their diets due to high levels of saturated fat and sodium.

Also, some foods, such as those high in saturated fat and sodium, can increase someone’s risk of cardiovascular disease… So there’s that too…

But there’s still good news for cheese lovers. Cheese can be part of a heart-healthy diet. The cheese you choose shouldn’t be too high in saturated fat and sodium, and [eaten] in moderation.

And the healthiest cheese you can consume is Mozzarella!

It’s a good source of protein and calcium and even contains probiotics that can benefit gut and immune health. Fresh mozzarella is also lower in saturated fat and sodium than other cheeses.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, one ounce of mozzarella cheese contains 6.29 grams of protein, 143 milligrams of calcium, 138mg of sodium and 3.94g of saturated fats.

Because mozzarella is lower in sodium and saturated fat, it’s a better option than other cheeses

However, sodium content can vary among mozzarellas, so check the nutrition label before adding it to your cart.